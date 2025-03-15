Suspect among 5 injured in shootout at Back of the Yards liquor store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect was among five people injured in shootout at a South Side liquor store on Friday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood near West 51st Street and South Damen Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Several people were inside Goldmore Food & Liquors when two groups started arguing and fighting, police said.

Police said that's when a 22-year-old woman took out a gun and fired shots. A man in her group then grabbed the gun and fired more shots at the victims.

One of the victims, a man, returned fire, police said. The offenders fled the scene.

The gunfire injured at least five people.

A 48-year-old man, shot in the abdomen, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Another man, 22, was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 46-year-old man, shot in the hand, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 61-year-old woman, grazed in the elbow, refused medical services. Police said she was in good condition.

The 22-year-old woman who opened fire suffered gunshot wounds to the thigh and heel. Police took her into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating, and charges are pending.

Further information was not immediately available.

