Chicago shooting: 6 shot, 1 fatally, in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 5100-block of South Ashland Avenue just after 7:15 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found multiple gunshot victims.

Two unknown offenders fired gunshots at five of the victims, who were standing outside, before fleeing the scene, a witness told police.

A 46-year-old man, shot in his left torso, was pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital.

A 44-year-old man, shot in his left leg and foot, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 51-year-old man, shot in his left foot, was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 37-year-old man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 46-year-old man, shot in his left foot, was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A sixth victim, a 39-year-old man, was driving by when he was hit by the gunfire. He was shot in his leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

