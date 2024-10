Bake 'Stadium-Style' Pizza at home like Giordano's

The NHL North America season starts Tuesday, October 8, 2024 on ESPN and ESPN+ with an Opening Night tripleheader. This includes Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks squaring off against The Utah Hockey Club. So, Executive chef Jesse Harris, with Giordano's stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to show us how to make stadium style food. To learn more about pizza deals and Chicago-style deep dish stuffed pizza company, click here.