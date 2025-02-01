Bally's Casino, city of Chicago facing discrimination lawsuit over minority investment program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bally's and the city of Chicago are facing a lawsuit over the casino company's minority investment program.

Two white men filed the lawsuit, claiming the program is discriminatory against them based on their race and gender.

The investment program offers an ownership stake of the casino, but only to women and people of color.

Bally's said the program complies with its agreement with the city of Chicago.

No further information was immediately available.