Bally's Casino Chicago holds job fair for people interested in becoming card dealers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bally's Casino Chicago met with prospective card dealers on Saturday.

Applicants with no card dealing experience took a short math assessment and may go on to a six-week card dealing school, where they will learn the ins and outs of different games, from blackjack to roulette to craps.

Those with dealing experience had an on-site audition.

Bally's Vice President of Community Engagement Monica Scott said they are looking for people with high energy.

"It's all about the energy. It's about being able to work with people. Math helps, but we'll get you through that. We'll get you trained. Just people who are engaging and want to be with people where it's fun," Scott said.

Scott said working for Bally's provides great growth opportunities for employees.

Dealers hired will also eventually work in the new Bally's Casino that is opening along the Chicago River next year.

"It's time to get in now and to start building that seniority by the time we move to the larger facility," Scott said.

Scott says those interested in other Bally's Chicago jobs can see what is available at BallysChicago.com.