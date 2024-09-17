Barrington neighbors push back on Motor Werks car dealership's efforts to expand

Some Barrington, Illinois neighbors are pushing back on Motor Werks car dealership's efforts to expand near Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

Some Barrington, Illinois neighbors are pushing back on Motor Werks car dealership's efforts to expand near Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

Some Barrington, Illinois neighbors are pushing back on Motor Werks car dealership's efforts to expand near Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

Some Barrington, Illinois neighbors are pushing back on Motor Werks car dealership's efforts to expand near Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a fight to stop the expansion of a suburban car dealership.

Motor Werks in north suburban Barrington wants to expand its campus near the corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

But some residents say not so fast.

Neighbors say large vehicle transport trucks roll down their residential streets all day, and even overnight. They are heading to and from the car dealership, one of the largest in the state.

"There is a noise issue definitely. Car carriers are here 24/7, 365," neighbor Lisa Wax said.

Wax looks out from her house at the edge of the Motor Werks property. The luxury car dealership has six high-end brands, and has grown dramatically over the last 40 years. Another neighbor has recorded video of car alarms going off at all hours of the day.

Motor Werks is asking the village for zoning variations that would allow them to add several more buildings, including a four-story indoor parking structure with space for about 700 cars, as well as a restaurant and retail space.

Owner Mario Murgado plans to ask Barrington's Planning Board for a zoning change to allow the construction.

RELATED: ComEd gives Village of Skokie $45K for electrical vehicle project

"I want to be able to develop this, enhance it, let it be part of the tapestry of this community, and, at the same time, make sure this business evolves," Murgado said.

Many neighbors have signed a petition asking the village to deny the proposed changes.

"It's just: Enough is enough. It doesn't fit with rural, quaint village community Barrington is supposed to," neighbor Cinda Pittman said.

"We recognize Motor Werks owns their property. We're hoping they will work with us, so it is not trying to stuff 10 pounds of sugar into a 5-pound bag," Wax said.

Motor Werks' owner said he's listening.

"My goal is to be the best neighbor. Because, at the end of the day, it makes no sense to me to have my neighbors upset or disappointed," Murgado said.

They're expecting a large turnout for a meeting Tuesday night. The Motor Werks issue is the only item on the agenda.

They've moved the meeting from Barrington Village Hall to the Barrington White House downtown to accommodate the large crowd.