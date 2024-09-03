ComEd to present Village of Skokie with $45K for electrical vehicle project

The check will help the village offset the cost of their project to electrify its fleet of municipal cars.

The check will help the village offset the cost of their project to electrify its fleet of municipal cars.

The check will help the village offset the cost of their project to electrify its fleet of municipal cars.

The check will help the village offset the cost of their project to electrify its fleet of municipal cars.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- ComEd is set to present the Village of Skokie with a $45,000 electric vehicle rebate on Tuesday.

The check is meant to help the village fund its project to electrify its municipal fleet.

The village is working to buy all-electric models for the public works, police and fire departments.

The event is scheduled to happen at the Skokie Village Hall on Tuesday morning.

ComEd has an online portal to guide consumers on how electric vehicles are beneficial.

The company also offers rebates and incentives for consumers that install an EV charger in their homes up to $3,750.

To learn more about ComEd's EV rebate program, click here.