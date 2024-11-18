Woman shot, killed in Barrington identified by medical examiner

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials have identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Sunday in the north suburbs.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a 42-year-old woman who had been shot, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later died.

On Monday, the Lake County Coroner's Office identified her as Olga Duchon of Vernon Hills.

Autopsy revealed that Duchon died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

The Barrington Police Department and the Major Case Assistance Team continue to investigate.

