Woman shot, killed in Barrington identified by medical examiner

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials have identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Sunday in the north suburbs.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:40 p.m. in the 400-block of West Russell Street in Barrington, police said.
When officers arrived at the location, they found a 42-year-old woman who had been shot, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later died.
On Monday, the Lake County Coroner's Office identified her as Olga Duchon of Vernon Hills.
Autopsy revealed that Duchon died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.
The Barrington Police Department and the Major Case Assistance Team continue to investigate.