Retired police sergeant critically hurt in North Center shooting; police searching for suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired police sergeant was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being shot on the city's North Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 8:58 a.m. in the 2000-block of W Berteau Avenue, police said.

A man, 74, was getting out of his vehicle when two people started shooting in his direction, CPD said.

An alderman told ABC7 Chicago that the victim is a retired police sergeant. It is unknown which the victim served as a police sergeant.

The victim was shot twice in the left arm and had a graze wound to the neck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody. CPD Area Three Detectives were investigating.

