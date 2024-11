Bear-ly Accurate Predictions: Week 11 Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have one of the oldest rivalries in football history.

They face off at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 17, and Ryan Chiaverini predicts the winner.

Matt Butkus, the son of legendary Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, gets his hands dirty to help Ryan with this week's Bear-ly Accurate prediction!

