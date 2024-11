Bear-ly Accurate Predictions: Week 12 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Chicago Bears face off against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday and Windy City Pro Wrestlers, Redus and Traxx, help Ryan predict the winner!

The Chicago Bears face off against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday and Windy City Pro Wrestlers, Redus and Traxx, help Ryan predict the winner!

The Chicago Bears face off against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday and Windy City Pro Wrestlers, Redus and Traxx, help Ryan predict the winner!

The Chicago Bears face off against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday and Windy City Pro Wrestlers, Redus and Traxx, help Ryan predict the winner!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears face off against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday and Windy City Pro Wrestlers, Redus and Traxx, help Ryan predict the winner! Each wrestler represents a different NFL team and steps into the ring for a face-to-face competition. Plus, Ryan gets some payback from the last time these wrestlers stepped inside the ring!

For more on Windy City Pro Wrestling, visit: officialwcpw.com.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller