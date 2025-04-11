Chicago police send letter to CPS parents on stopping teen takeovers

Letter comes after teen takeover events downtown have resulted in the shootings of a 15-year-old boy and a tourist

The Chicago Police Department has sent a letter to CPS parents to stop kids form attending teen takeover events.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is looking at ways to try and prevent teen takeovers as warmer weather moves in, and police are hoping for help from CPS.

Teen takeovers have been known to happen along Michigan Avenue near Millennium Park. That's why the park has a stricter 6 p.m. curfew for young people.

With warm weather expected this weekend, CPD sent out an email to CPS parents overnight.

In it, the Chicago Police Department strongly encourages parents to refrain from allowing their kids to attend takeover events, writing in part, "The CPD's goal is to ensure public safety while maintaining peace."

But CPD warns when officers if teens do not comply with de-escalation techniques during these gatherings, they will be arrested.

This comes after two recent takeovers in Streeterville left a 15-year-old boy and a tourist shot.

Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins plans to introduce an ordinance for an earlier 8 p.m. curfew at next week's City Council meeting to cover parts of the Loop, Streeterville, River North and West Loop areas.

It's currently 10 p.m. for minors.

Superintendent Larry Snelling recently spoke about these takeovers and CPD's response in an interview with the ABC7 I-Team.

My focus has been more on how to prevent these things from occurring," Snelling said. "Things like this can happen at any time of the day. We want to make sure that we have plans in place to stop it before it even happens."

Mayor Brandon Johnson has made it clear he does not support moving the teen curfew any earlier and instead wants to see more investments in young people, he says.