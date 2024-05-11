Beat the Streets Chicago to help youth plan for a bright future on Career Day

Teens will have a chance to see career opportunities on May 19 with "Beat the Streets Chicago."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's youth will have the opportunity to chat one-on-one with experts in several different fields.

Beat the Streets Chicago and their Life Champions Academy will host Career Day on Sunday, May 19.

The organization strives to empower Chicago's youth through wrestling. Now, they are helping kids look to the future with some professional guidance.

Leila Cleofe and Alex Madrigal from Beat the Streets visited ABC 7's weekend morning show to talk more about the organization, their summer program and the opportunities available to kids who join them.