DePaul officials said they are working with CPD to keep students safe and make sure Behind Enemy Lines does not gather on campus.

Pro-Palestinian group planning demonstrations at DePaul University despite being banned from campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jewish students at DePaul and advocacy groups told the ABC7 I-Team that what has played out is indicative of what they feel is a lack of support from the university.

On Monday night, some Jewish students at DePaul University are questioning the administration's efforts to keep students safe after a banned organization was seen advertising events on campus.

"Why is the university not taking action to prevent things like this from happening?" said student Michael Kaminsky.

Behind Enemy Lines, a pro-Palestinian group, is hosting what they are calling a "Week of Defiance" over the war in Gaza.

The group posting a photo to social media while calling on supporters to "Defy the Ban" and rally with organizers on campus.

"Students are feeling very uneasy, very nervous and very scared to walk around campus," Kaminsky said.

Kaminsky was one of two Jewish students injured in an attack on campus last fall in what Chicago police called a hate crime. The attack by two masked men was caught on video.

Kaminsky says since then, antisemitic rhetoric has run rampant on campus.

"We are being targeted. We are being harassed. We're being attacked. And it's completely disappointing," Kaminsky said.

His concerns come on the same day DePaul University received an "F" rating from the Anti-Defamation League for failure to combat antisemitism.

Kaminsky says since his attack, he has yet to see the changes the university promised his community.

"I think the 'F' is indicative of no effort. You know, that's really what teachers give Fs for, is no effort," said Chicago Jewish Alliance President and cofounder Daniel Schwartz.

DePaul University said on Monday night that they are working with Chicago police to enforce the school's policies and local laws to keep students safe and make sure Behind Enemy Lines does not gather on campus.

That includes increasing safety patrols and escorts for students.

The university said in a statement, in part, "DePaul is committed to exploring additional ways to support our Jewish students, faculty, and staff, as well as all members of the university's diverse, multi-faith community."

"The university continues to put empty words on, 'This is what we're doing. We feel bad. I'm sorry you're going through this. We'll do better next time,' but this is next time," Kaminsky said.

Behind Enemy Lines took issue with DePaul University over its campus ban, calling it "hostile to the spirit of open debate."

In a statement to the ABC7 I-Team, the group said, in part, "This week Behind Enemy Lines is joining with DePaul students in a week of creative, defiant expressions of first amendment activities, designed to challenge this repressive atmosphere and stand with the people of the world."

Kaminsky and the Chicago Jewish Alliance said they have yet to meet with university officials.

Both want change and hope for change. But for Kaminsky, he says that hope is dwindling.