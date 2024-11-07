Hate crime investigation underway after Jewish students attacked outside DePaul Lincoln Park campus

DePaul University said two students who were showing support for Israel were punched by people wearing masks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Jewish students visibly showing support for Israel were physically attacked outside the Lincoln Park campus Wednesday afternoon, according to DePaul University officials.

The founder of the Chicago Jewish Alliance Josh Weiner said the students are traumatized after the attack near the student center.

Officials said the two students were visibly showing support for Israel when they were punched by people wearing masks.

Their injuries were minor and both Jewish students declined medical treatment.

Weiner said he wants the students to share their story when they're ready and he is appalled by the alleged antisemitism on college campuses.

In a message to students and staff, DePaul's president said:

"We are outraged that this occurred on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul's values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual.".

One student said he was frightened when he saw the alert.

"We can disagree with people, we cannot have the same views as people, but you shouldn't just act like that in this situation," student Aidan Smith said. "That's just not needed in our country right now."

The Anti-Defamation League Midwest Regional director released the following statement:

"Despite the warnings and concerns, Chicago's Jewish community continues to be the target of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and violence. ADL has tracked a 300% increase in the number of antisemitic incidents in Chicago over the last year. We can't help but ask: Is this the new normal for Jews in Chicago? We hope not.

The university is working with Chicago police to determine if a hate crime was committed and if the students were targeted because of their Jewish identity.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked call DePaul Public Safety at 773-325-7777 in Lincoln Park or 312-362-8400 for the Loop campus.

