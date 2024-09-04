Behind-the-scenes: 'Abbott Elementary' takes on new form in season four promo, stop-motion

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Abbott Elementary's" latest season four promo featuring William Stanford Davis.

LOS ANGELES -- The new school year has just begun and that means a new season of "Abbott Elementary" is on its way!

"Abbott Elementary's" latest season four promo features William Stanford Davis as a narrator over a stop-motion project.

The latest promo for the series' fourth season features a stop-motion animated version of Abbott Elementary School, with scenes narrated by Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

"If kids don't take art projects home, I get dibs. It's in my contract," he says.

The promo is titled "Mr. Johnson Gets Dibs on a Student's Art Project (Before it Becomes Trash)."

ABC released a behind the scenes look at the making of the promo, showcasing artists crafting characters, sets and props in an assortment of mediums.

We even see Davis performing his lines in the booth and chuckling along as he acts out a romantic scene between Ms. Teagues and Mr. Eddie.

Season four of "Abbott Elementary" premieres October 9 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

