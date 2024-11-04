24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Person critically injured in fire at Belmont Gardens apartment building: Chicago Fire Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 4, 2024 12:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was critically injured in a fire at a Northwest Side apartment building on Sunday afternoon, a Chicago Fire Department public information officer said.

CFD said the fire broke out in a three-story apartment building in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood's 3200-block of North Kostner Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

CFD transported a victim to Cook County Hospital in critical condition. Officials did not provide details about that person's injuries.

How the fire started was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

