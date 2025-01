Vehicles damaged after large fire breaks out at garage in Bensenville, officials say: VIDEO

Five vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out Friday at a detached 10-car garage on York Road in Bensenville, officials said.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Cell phone video captured a huge fire in northwest suburban Bensenville.

The fire broke out in the 600 block of York Road, the Bensenville Fire Department said.

Flames engulfed a detached 10-car garage. Fire officials said five vehicles were damaged, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.