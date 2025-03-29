Bernie Mac Foundation to hold event to raise awareness and money to fight sarcoidosis

The Bernie Mac Foundation will hold the Purple Carpet Fundraiser in Orland Park to raise awareness and money to fight sarcoidosis next month.

The Bernie Mac Foundation will hold the Purple Carpet Fundraiser in Orland Park to raise awareness and money to fight sarcoidosis next month.

The Bernie Mac Foundation will hold the Purple Carpet Fundraiser in Orland Park to raise awareness and money to fight sarcoidosis next month.

The Bernie Mac Foundation will hold the Purple Carpet Fundraiser in Orland Park to raise awareness and money to fight sarcoidosis next month.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- April is National Sarcoidosis Awareness Month.

On Saturday, April 5, The Bernie Mac Foundation will hold its eighth annual Purple Carpet Fundraiser at the Orland Chateau in Orland Park. The charity event aims to raise awareness and money to research a cure for the rare inflammatory disease.

Chicago comedian Bernie Mac was diagnosed with sarcoidosis in 1983, and lived with it for decades before his death in 2008. Now, his legacy lives on, helping others fight the disease.

SEE ALSO: Bernie Mac's daughter honors father with new podcast

The Bernie Mac Foundation is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to raising funds for sarcoidosis research, treatment and promoting its awareness. Upon Mac's death, his widow, Rhonda R. McCullough, stepped up to take the helm as president and CEO of The Bernie Mac Foundation. The foundation has established a partnership and alliance with the University of Illinois Hospital Health & Sciences System, establishing a research and treatment center for sarcoidosis patients.

Sarcoidosis is nationally recognized by the color purple, hence the name, Purple Carpet Fundraiser. In 2008, the United States Congress declared April as National Sarcoidosis Awareness Month to bring more attention to the rare multi-system disease.

To purchase tickets to this year's Purple Carpet Fundraiser, visit www.berniemacfoundation.org.