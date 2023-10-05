Bernie Mac's daughter honors father with new podcast

Bernie Mac's daughter is honoring her legendary father with a new podcast.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bernie Mac's daughter is honoring her legendary father with a new podcast.

"Bernie's Daughter Podcast" launches Thursday, which would have been his 66th birthday.

Je'Niece McCullough will share funny stories and speak to other legendary comics, from Cedric the Entertainer to Tiffany Haddish.

"There hasn't been one person that we called that said no," said McCullough.

Mac passed away in 2008, but McCullough says there isn't a day that goes without someone bringing up a story about her father.

You can find the podcast on all platforms.