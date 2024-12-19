Berwyn police fatally shoot man accused of killing 2 dogs, connected to downstate triple homicide

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Berwyn police shot and killed a 24-year-old Westchester man wanted for a triple homicide downstate Wednesday.

Berwyn police were called to the 1800-block of Home Avenue for a report of a male suspect with a gun just before 11:40 p.m.

Police found the suspect, who ran away from officers.

He forced his way into a home in the 1800-block of Wenonah Avenue, where he shot and killed two dogs, police said.

The man then ran east into a yard in the 1800-block of Home Avenue.

He disobeyed officers' commands to stop, and fired shots at police, officials said.

Berwyn police returned fire, and fatally shot the suspect.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Berwyn police said the man was wanted for a triple homicide committed that same day in Mahomet, Illinois, which is just outside of Champaign.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as John R. Lyons.

Mahomet police said they were called to a home in the 1100-block of Riverside Drive just after 9:40 p.m. for a report of a triple shooting.

When police arrived, they found three people with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One person died on the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital, but both died, as well.

Those killed were not immediately identified.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Berwyn police at 708-749-6564.