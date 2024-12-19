Woman, 73, killed, husband, 69, critically injured in shooting at Gary home; vehicle stolen: police

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man and woman were shot at their home Wednesday night in northwest Indiana, police said.

Gary police received a call about a shooting in the 1100-block of North Warren Street, just before 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 69-year-old man lying in the front yard, who had been shot.

As police continued to investigate, they found blood that tracked into the home. There, they found a 73-year-old woman, who had also been shot.

Gary fire crews took the woman to St. Catherine Hospital and the man to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment.

The woman died at the hospital.

She has not yet been publicly identified.

The man was critically injured, but is stable.

Police said the suspect took the victims' vehicle after the deadly shooting.

The vehicle is described as a blue Nissan Xterra, with Indiana plates that read "Blue Mom."

The male suspect is described as wearing a brown trench coat and ski mask.

The neighborhood is on edge, as police hunt for the gunman.

Neighbors say the two shot were a married couple.

They said they heard a commotion before discovering the attack, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-755-3855.