Best Prime Day lightning deals happening right now

ByCarolina Zamora WLS logo
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 2:55PM
Here are the best Prime Day lightning deals going on right now.
Amazon

Prime Day is known for its great sales, some of which come and go quickly in the form of lightning deals. To help you take advantage of all these fast-going special sales, we rounded up some of the best lightning deals going on right now. Don't miss out on these great sales - today is the last day to shop with Prime Day savings.

Want more Prime Day savings? We've got you covered with Best Prime Day Dyson deals, TV deals and more.

Best Prime Day lightning deals happening right now

Three-in-one charging station

55% off
Amazon

3-in-1 charging station

  • $18.99
  • $42.99

    Wrangling power cords can be a challenge, but this three-in-one charger streamlines charging for multiple devices at the same time. It can be used for multiple iPhone models, along with space to charge both an Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. Get it now for 56% off.

    Desk walking pad

    30% off
    Amazon

    Desk walking pad

    • $139.98
    • $199.99

      Give yourself a break from sitting during work with this desk walking pad. It's slim and portable, so you can easily fit it below any desk or workstation. Get your steps in and save 30% off with this lightning deal.

      Imarku knife set

      49% off
      Amazon

      Imarku knife set

      • $95.90
      • $189.99

        Up your cooking game with this ultra-sharp kitchen knife set. This set also comes with a knife block, making storage a breeze. In total, the set contains 16 different high-carbon Japanese stainless steel knives. Currently, it's on sale for 50% off.

        Sekey collapsible wagon

        32% off
        Amazon

        Sekey collapsible wagon

        • $87.99
        • $129.99

          This collapsible wagon is great for camping, beach days and more. It has a capacity of 330 pounds, so you'll be able to fit almost all kinds of gear inside. This wagon is also foldable, which makes it easy to store or travel with. Right now, you can get it for under $100.

          More Prime Day lightning deals below:

          Digital touchscreen air fryer for 47% off

          Hanging travel toiletry bag for under $20

          Merach rowing machine for 40% off

          Large room air purifier for 31% off

          King-size cooling blanket for 43% off

