Content creator shot to death on Pilsen sidewalk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A content creator was shot to death on a sidewalk on the city's West Side on Saturday evening.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the Pilsen neighborhood's 1400-block of West 18th Street just after 8:15 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was on the sidewalk when two people approached him and fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in the head and knee, was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Bibiano Ruano. Ruano, a content creator, is also known as Bibi Da King.

Now Thats TV, the company he created content for, issued a statement on his death, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the news regarding our beloved Bibi Da King. Our hearts are heavy with grief. Bibi was a true breath of fresh air at Now Thats TV. Always kind, genuine and full of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. We also hold Cristal, his girlfriend and fellow cast member, especially close in our hearts. Please join us in sending love, support and strength to everyone who loved Bibi."

Police said the suspected shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

