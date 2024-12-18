Bicyclist killed in Rolling Meadows crash, police say

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist was killed in a crash I Rolling Meadows Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded at about 9:27 p.m. to a crash between a car and a bicyclist at the intersection of Rohlwing Road and Campbell Street.

Officers arrived and found a man who was riding the bicycle down on the roadway but conscious, police said.

The man was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said. He has been identified as Patrick J. Houlihan, 41, of Rolling Meadows, police said.

The driver of the car returned to the scene and is cooperating, police said.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Rolling Meadows Police Department with assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team's (MCAT) Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team.

