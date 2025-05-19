22-year-old reported missing in California's Big Bear Lake after not returning to cabin

Authorities say Tanner Prentiss was in Big Bear Lake with a group of friends, but didn't return to his cabin on Saturday.

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. -- Deputies are looking for a 22-year-old who went missing in Southern California over the weekend.

He was last seen on Village Drive at 12:30 a.m. local time Saturday, and possibly walked north toward Big Bear Boulevard.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information, you're urged to call the Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100.