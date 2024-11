Chicago restauranteur and former Irish Senator Billy Lawless dies at 73

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago restauranteur and former Irish Senator Billy Lawless will be laid to rest this week.

Lawless founded Gage Hospitality Group, which runs many local restaurants, including The Dawson and The Gage.

His family says he died Friday at 73 years old after suffering from kidney failure.

Services for Lawless will be held Wednesday.