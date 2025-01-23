Bird flu strikes chicken farm in Matteson: 'A pretty devastating blow'

The bird flu has struck the "Kakadoodle" chicken farm in Matteson, which is the first reported outbreak at a farm in Illinois this year.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- The first known outbreak of bird flu at a farm in Illinois this year has been reported in the south suburbs.

It's a devastating blow to "Kakadoodle" in Matteson. The owners told ABC7 it's been a whirlwind of a week dealing with the setback.

Just one week ago, everything seemed normal in the henhouse. They had 3,000 hens.

The owners first noticed that 30 of them died, but that happened as temperatures dropped aggressively in the area, so they thought it was just environmental. But in the coming days, the rest of them got sick and died as well, allowing a vet and the USDA to confirm that it was bird flu.

"Which is a pretty devastating blow fortunately Kakadoodle is more than just a chicken farm," owner Marty Thomas said. "We're an online farmers market so we deliver products from our farm and surrounding farms to people's homes."

The owners have been operating on the property since December of 2023, but now they're under a quarantine for 150 days, limiting what they can produce and sell.

"Bad things happen things happen in life, but the people that succeed are the ones that say, 'What's next?' not, 'Why me?'" owner Marikate Thomassaid. "That carried us through last week and it'll carry us through this."

The set back will force the Thomas family to lose thousands of dollars a week that would have come from eggs. They hope to keep business going with on their website, where they sell local chemical free meats, greens and dairy.

Kakadoodle is now going through a series of steps under a quarantine, sanitizing and clearing certain parts of the property. They hope to rebuild a safer henhouse once the quarantine is lifted in June.