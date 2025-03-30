Pedestrian killed in Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash on South Side identified: Officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday has been identified.

The first crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the outbound Bishop Ford Freeway, or Interstate 94, just south of 115th Street, Chicago police said.

One of the people involved in the crash got out of his vehicle and was hit and killed by another vehicle, police said.

That vehicle did not stop, police said.

Calvin Winfield, 48, was identified as the pedestrian killed by the medical examiner.

No one else was injured.

The freeway was shut down in the area for hours, but reopened just before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police are investigating.