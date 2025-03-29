Several injured in multi-car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were injured in a multi-car crash early Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to southbound Interstate 94 at 75th Street on the South Side about 2:50 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash, police said.

Several people were taken to a local hospital with injuries. Police did not specify how many were injured or how serious their injuries were.

A second crash involving two vehicles was also reported in the area. No injuries were reported from that crash, police said.

All lanes of the Dan Ryan were shut down, but reopened just after 3:30 a.m., according to state police.