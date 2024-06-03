Bishop Ford Freeway inbound partially closed after semi crash in South Deering | VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Traffic was backed up after a semi-related crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway, video showed.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-94 in South Deering. All lanes inbound lanes were blocked at the entrance of 130th Street due to the bridge hit on mile marker 68, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

All lanes were reopened by 1:53 p.m. according to IDOT.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 1 p.m. on Monday, showing as three tow trucks worked to remove a semi lodged into an overhead bridge.

It is unknown what led to the crash. It was not immediately known if anybody was hurt in the crash.

