Bear spotted in Illinois: sheriff's office

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A bear was seen Thursday morning downstate Illinois.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the black bear was seen at 6:10 a.m. in the area of Galatia Post and Angelville roads in the eastern part of Williamson County.

The county is just outside of Carbondale.

Police said it was a confirmed sighting with multiple witnesses.

They asked the public not to approach the bear, and call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541, if they see it.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says if you see a black bear, don't run. Instead, make noise and look as large as possible.

Visit wildlifeillinois.org for more information.