ABC7 Chicago hosts annual Black History Month luncheon, celebrates local leaders

'Our Chicago: Black Hair Is...' half-hour special airs this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is celebrating Black History Month.

Cheryl Burton, Hosea Sanders and Terrell Brown were just a few members of the ABC7 team who were happy to host a luncheon Thursday afternoon at ABC7's State Street studios.

Community leaders from around the Chicago area, scholars and business owners also joined members of the news team in the celebration.

This is the 20th year for a Black History Month event held at ABC7 Chicago.

Also this Black History Month, ABC7 is exploring the relevance and cultural impact of Black hair to the community.

A special titled "Our Chicago: Black Hair Is..." airs this weekend. The half-hour special showcases Chicagoans and their personal hair experiences.

