Black kidney transplant patients move up waitlist in Illinois after race removed from blood test

Black kidney transplant patients have moved up on the surgery waitlist in Illinois after the factor of race was removed from eGFR blood test.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is new hope for thousands of African Americans waiting for a new kidney.

A test to determine placement on a transplant waiting list has been deemed flawed. The finding will have a major impact for those waiting for the gift of life.

A few months ago, suburban special education teacher Helena Fields was in kidney failure, but she got news that changed her life. She moved up on the transplant list and got a kidney transplant

"Yes, I was ecstatic," Fields said.

After six years on the waitlist for a kidney transplant, Fields was moved up on the list due to the new change as to how African American kidney function was evaluated. Fields said her joy was tempered by the reality of the situation.

I think we need to work more on trying to fix these inequalities and just consider us as one human race especially when it comes to health care. Helena Fields, kidney transplant patient

"I was just shocked really part of me of course was grateful they were fixing it, but still it was very annoying to know that this exists," Fields said.

A key kidney function blood test, eGFR, previously factored in race in its results, putting African American in a healthier status and putting them further down the waitlist. A task force with the American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation determined that method was flawed.

Race has now been taken out of the equation for the test. As a result, more than 14,000 African American patients nationwide were moved up on the transplant list. There are 1,200 African American patients in Illinois waiting for a kidney transplant.

Monica Fox is the Senior Director for Outreach for the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.

"People do think, 'is this real?'" Fox said. "Many people didn't know it existed."

She said the recommendation to change the formula was made two years ago, and as healthcare systems implement the change, they have been increasingly been hearing from surprised patients getting news they have moved up on the transplant list.

"It seems ridiculous to think that is existed for as long as it did, but when you think of the history of our country and everything that goes with that it's not surprising," Fox said.

Fields said while she glad to see more African Americans getting needed kidney transplants, she thinks of those who unnecessarily died waiting for a kidney ....as she could have.

"I think we need to work more on trying to fix these inequalities and just consider us as one human race especially when it comes to health care," Fields said.