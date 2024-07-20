Black Women's Expo Chicago to celebrate 29th anniversary at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nation's longest running exposition for Black women is celebrating its 29th anniversary August 2-4 at McCormick Place.

The 2024 Black Women's Expo will feature over 25 impactful seminars, national speakers, and live main stage entertainment, as well as provide exposure for more than 300 small businesses and major corporations. With thousands of attendees from various cities, BWe is focused on the needs of Black women (mothers, wives, business owners, entrepreneurs) through topical seminars, workshops, corporate and small business exhibits and vital pavilions on health, wellness and careers.

The Black Women's Expo is also an entertainment hub with celebrity meet & greets, local and national entertainment, and thus has become an effective vehicle to market to the African-American consumer. This year, renowned actress, singer and author Jenifer Lewis will appear along with soulful songstress Angie Stone. Festivities kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place Friday, August 2nd at 9:30 a.m. at the entrance of the Expo.

Tickets to BWe NEXT are now available for half-price at all Chicagoland Walgreens stores. You can also purchase tickets online or at the door for $30. Visit Bwenext.com to get your tickets now.