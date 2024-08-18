Man found dead inside car in parking lot of Woodman's Food Market in Buffalo Grove: police

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a north suburban grocery store on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Buffalo Grove police and fire units responded to Woodman's Food Market at 1550 Deerfield Parkway just before 3 p.m. for a well-being check on a person inside a vehicle emitting a foul odor.

First responders found a man dead in a blue Chevrolet Equinox parked on the south end of the parking lot. His identity has not been released.

A large fire and police presence was on the scene for more than three hours.

The Lake County coroner was called to the scene to examine the body.

Authorities are conducting a death investigation, and police believe there is no threat to the public.

Police did not immediately provide further information.