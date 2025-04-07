Body pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side: CPD

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 7, 2025 7:25PM
The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan Monday morning on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan Monday morning on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

The Marine Unit recovered the body just after 11:20 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Promontory Drive in Jackson Park, CPD said.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

Chicago police did not immediately release any additional information about the man or how he might have ended up in the water.

Temperatures Monday were in the 30s, with some snow flurries passing through.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

