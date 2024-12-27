Body of missing woman found in Northwest Indiana, officials say

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- The body of a missing woman was found Thursday in Northwest Indiana.

The discovery was made in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Clay Street in Lake Station, Indiana by a private search party that was looking for a woman who was last seen December 18, officials said.

The woman who was missing was Jamie Vlamos, and she was identified to the Lake County Coroner's Office as the body that was found.

A representative from the search party said they believe Vlamos' vehicle was found by Gary police the same night she went missing.

Vlamos' cause of death and why she went missing were not immediately known. Her exact age was not provided by authorities.

Lake Station police confirmed they are now conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.