Boeing reaches last-minute settlement to avoid Chicago civil trial in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Army Capt. Antoine Lewis of suburban Matteson was among the 157 people killed in the crash

Boeing reached a last-minute settlement to avoid a Chicago civil trial in the deadly 737 MAX crash. Matteson man Antoine Lewis was killed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Boeing has reached a last-minute settlement to avoid a civil trial in a deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

The trial for the first of two remaining cases was set to begin in Chicago Monday morning.

The 737 MAX plane crashed in 2019, just six minutes after takeoff.

His wife claims Boeing was more focused on profit than passenger safety, when it released its 737 MAX planes into the marketplace.

"I'll never feel that justice was served. I don't think they'll ever be held accountable in the manner in which they should be held accountable. Even trial was just another opportunity to further expose the discrepancy with their safety measures," Yalena Lopez Lewis said.

This was the second accident involving the 737 MAX in five months, and led to the plane being grounded worldwide.

A criminal case against Boeing is set to start June 23.

The company is accused of defrauding the Federal Aviation Administration during the process of certifying the 737 MAX to carry its first passengers.