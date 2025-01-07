Elderly woman suffers 2nd and 3rd degree burns in Bolingbrook house fire, officials say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly woman was injured in a house fire Tuesday morning in south suburban Bolingbrook, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to reports of smoke and flames at a home on Leicester Court. Officials said the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading.

Firefighters searched the home and found an elderly woman who lived there with first-degree burns to her lower back and second- and third-degree burns to her elbows, hands, feet and knees. She was taken to Loyola Medical Center where her condition has stabilized. No further details, including her name and age, have been released.

The cause of the fire in under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

