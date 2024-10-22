Suspected human skull found in wooded area in Bolingbrook: police, coroner

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspected human skull was found Monday night in a wooded area in Bolingbrook, police and the Will County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Bolingbrook police responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a wooded area near the 400-block of Trout Farm Road, after residents found possible skeletal remains in the woods.

Bolingbrook police said there is no information linking the remains to any open cases in the area.

The coroner's office will be conducting forensic testing through the University of Illinois Department of Anthropology and forensic odontology to determine the person's identity and gender.

Bolingbrook police and the coroner's office are investigating.

Police are in the area Tuesday after the discovery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bolingbrook police at 630-226-8620 or Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. Tips can also be submitted atbolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.