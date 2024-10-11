Human remains found in box on Taylor Street sidewalk, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said human remains were found in a box on a sidewalk in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood Thursday evening.

CPD said officers responded to the 2600-block of West Taylor Street shortly before 6 p.m. where a person said they were on the sidewalk and found a box containing human remains.

Chicago police confirmed the box did an "unknown victim's" remains in it, but they are unidentified as of Thursday night.

No further details were immediately available. Area Four detectives are investigating, CPD said.

