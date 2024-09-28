Person falls from scaffolding at BP refinery in Whiting, sources say

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- A person was injured after falling from scaffolding at an oil refinery in Northwest Indiana, sources told ABC7 Saturday.

The incident happened at the BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana.

"We are aware of an incident that resulted in an injury at the Whiting Refinery," a statement from BP read. "At this time, our primary concern is for the well-being of the person involved. With safety as our highest priority, an investigation is underway to determine what happened."

Sources told ABC7 that the person fell from scaffolding and the fall was from about 30 feet. The extent of the person's injuries were not yet known.

BP did not provide additional details about the incident.

The person's age and gender, as well as their occupation, were not yet known.

No further information about the fall was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.