Human skull found at Whiting BP oil refinery, East Chicago police say

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- Human remains were found Wednesday night at the BP Whiting Refinery in Northwest Indiana.

A human skull was discovered by a crew while digging at the site, East Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the refinery, located at 2815 Indianapolis Blvd in Whiting, Indiana, around 9:45 p.m.

Maintenance was being performed on the pipe system when the skull was found encased in the gravel near a refuse bin, police said.

The skull was given to the Indiana Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and Lake County Coroner's Office, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities continue to investigate.

ABC7 has reached out to BP for comment.