Bribery charges dropped against former Cook County assessor

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Federal charges were dropped against former Cook County assessor Lumni Likovski.

Likovski was one of two former Cook County Assessor's Office employees charged along with the owner of a Chicago Heights fencing company in an alleged 2017 bribery scheme.

Co-defendant Robert Mitziga, owner of Fence Masters, Inc., was acquitted following his trial last August.

In the government's motion to dismiss the case against Likovski, they cited the outcome of that trial as the reason for the dismissal:

"Based on the jury's finding in Mitziga's trial, and, upon review of the government's evidence, the proposed defenses discussed at the February 12, 2025 hearing, and materials produced to defense counsel upon request, it is the government's view that the ends of justice are best served by dismissing the indictment and superseding indictment as to Likovski."

The third defendant, Basilio Clausen, already pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The alleged 2017 bribery scheme involved golf outings, drinks and food which were reportedly exchanged for lower property tax assessments.

Mitziga, allegedly worked with Clausen and Likovski to bribe employees at the office for lowered assessments on Mitziga's properties.

