Mike Madigan trial jury reaches consensus on 17 charges, deadlocked on 12 others

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The jury in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial has reached a consensus on 17 counts, but remain deadlocked on 12 others.

The jury sent a note to the judge and attorneys Wednesday morning. The court is in recess while they judge and attorneys respond to the note.

The judge could accept a partial verdict on the counts that have a consensus and declare a mistrial for the remaining counts.

Madigan is facing 23 counts of racketeering, conspiracy, bribery, fraud, attempted extortion and use of facility. Of those 23 charges, co-defendant Mike McClain shares six.

Madigan and McClain are charged with racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, and wire fraud, prosecutors said. Madigan is additionally charged with attempted extortion.

