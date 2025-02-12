BreakingComplete List of Chicago Area School Closings
Mike Madigan trial jury reaches consensus on 17 charges, deadlocked on 12 others

Michelle Gallardo Image
ByMichelle Gallardo WLS logo
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 4:43PM
Jury in Michael Madigan trial heads home for 7th day without verdict
There is Mike Madigan news. The jury in the former Illinois House speaker's federal corruption trial has returned home Thursday for the seventh day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The jury in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial has reached a consensus on 17 counts, but remain deadlocked on 12 others.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The jury sent a note to the judge and attorneys Wednesday morning. The court is in recess while they judge and attorneys respond to the note.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The judge could accept a partial verdict on the counts that have a consensus and declare a mistrial for the remaining counts.

Madigan is facing 23 counts of racketeering, conspiracy, bribery, fraud, attempted extortion and use of facility. Of those 23 charges, co-defendant Mike McClain shares six.

LIVE UPDATES: Madigan trial live blog

Madigan and McClain are charged with racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, and wire fraud, prosecutors said. Madigan is additionally charged with attempted extortion.

