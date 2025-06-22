24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
16-year-old girl shot on sidewalk in Bridgeport, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 22, 2025 7:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage girl was shot on the city's Southwest Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 5400-block of South Throop Street around 4:10 a.m.

A 16-year-old girl was standing near the sidewalk when someone shot her in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

