Judge finds 2 men guilty for killing West Side mother as she held her baby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were found guilty of killing a mother as she held her baby on the city's West Side in 2019.

In March 2019, Brittany Hill was shot while talking to her boyfriend in the 1200-block of North Mason Avenue.

Witnesses said a silver sedan pulled up next to her and someone got out and opened fire.

She was holding her 1-year-old daughter as shots were fired. She took herself to West Suburban Medical Center, where she died.

The young girl was not injured.

At the time the judge called the crime "chilling, mind-boggling, utterly senseless if this is true."

Nearly six years after the murder, a judge found Michael Washington, and Eric Adams guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Both are due back in court on May for a pre-sentencing hearing.

Hill also left behind a son, who was 7 years old at the time of her death.

The family of Hill sued the City of Chicago for leaking the video of her death in 2019.

The footage came from a police surveillance camera. The video was released on social media without the family's consent.

Police launched an investigation into who may have leaked the footage.

