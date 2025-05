Broadway's 'Hamilton' announces return to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Broadway in Chicago has announced the return of "Hamilton."

The sensational musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda will make its return to the CIBC Theatre in Spring 2026.

The musical follows the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, R &B.

Group tickets for 10+ are available. Individual tickets will go on sale later this year.

"Hamilton" in Chicago runs next year from March 4 through April 26.