Broadway dancer from 'Hamilton,' 'MJ the Musical' missing in South Carolina.

NEW YORK -- A 28-year-old Broadway dancer has been reported missing in Columbia, South Carolina.

The family of Zelig Williams, who has appeared in productions of "MJ the Musical" and "Hamilton," said they last saw him on the morning of Oct. 3 when he left his family's home.

His mother reported him missing after not hearing from him for 24 hours. Family members told police it was out of character for Williams to go without contact.

Loved ones say he is need of prescribed medication.

Actor Hugh Jackman, who worked with Williams on his "The Man. The Music. The Show." tour in 2019, posted on his social media account and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

"ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return," he wrote in part in a message shared to his Instagram story.

Authorities in South Carolina are asking for anyone with information to call RCSD at (803)576-3000 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.